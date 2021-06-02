Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 73,953 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $569,115 over the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $349.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.