Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 8,139 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LPX opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.