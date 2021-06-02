Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.72. 62,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,387,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.