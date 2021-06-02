Lundin Mining (LUNMF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF):

6/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 40,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,891. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

