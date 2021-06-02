M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Head-To-Head Review

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M/I Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $3.05 billion 0.68 $239.87 million $8.47 8.33 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 2.77 $79.09 million N/A N/A

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for M/I Homes and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

M/I Homes currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.99%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.18%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 8.89% 24.59% 11.88% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M/I Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

