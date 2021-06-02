Madison Wealth Management Acquires 1,302 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 354,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,120,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

