Madison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Stryker by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

SYK traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.70. 11,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

