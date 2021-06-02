Madison Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 575,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,018. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.