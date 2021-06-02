Madison Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.00. 23,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

