Madison Wealth Management Purchases 731 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.13. 82,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,014. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

