Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.23. 36,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,712. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.30.

