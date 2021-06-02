Madison Wealth Management Takes $2.66 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

VRSK stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,421. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

