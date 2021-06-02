Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.55

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$124.55 and last traded at C$121.55, with a volume of 82233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.09.

MG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

