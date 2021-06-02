Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,302. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

