Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.79

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.79 and traded as high as C$25.38. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.27, with a volume of 1,768,582 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.40.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

