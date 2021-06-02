MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $8.39 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $591,476.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00284712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00185680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01204552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.55 or 1.00103650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033060 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.