Mariner LLC Has $219,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

TSLX stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.