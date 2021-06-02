Mariner LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

