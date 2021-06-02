Mariner LLC Invests $277,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.