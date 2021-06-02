Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

