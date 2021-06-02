Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 205 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 372.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in NVR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in NVR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 41.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,841.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,858.42. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.