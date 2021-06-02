Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 373.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.