Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 377.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

