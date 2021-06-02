Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.14 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 373.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

