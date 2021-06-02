Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 372.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,812. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

