Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 376.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

