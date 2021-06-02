Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 11,471 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 370.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

