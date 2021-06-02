Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $168.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

