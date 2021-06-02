Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,532 shares of company stock worth $1,760,138 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.38. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

