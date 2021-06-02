Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Announces Earnings Results

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 65,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

