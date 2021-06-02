Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

MDLA stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Medallia by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

