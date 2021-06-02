Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

MDLA traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 17,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.50. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

