Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

