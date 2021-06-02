Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medallia stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

