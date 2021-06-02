Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $191.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

