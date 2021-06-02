MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. MediShares has a market cap of $7.88 million and $406,492.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.01024557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.09471420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051762 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

