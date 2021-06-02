Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.78

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 448.78 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 512.80 ($6.70). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.65), with a volume of 1,264,595 shares changing hands.

MGGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Get Meggitt alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 479.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.