Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.9 days.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

