Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $101.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $104.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $42.25. 4,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

