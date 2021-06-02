Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%.
Shares of MLAB stock traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.67. 44,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.