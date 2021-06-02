Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

MLAB stock traded up $7.22 on Wednesday, reaching $260.89. 362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.25. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,598 shares of company stock worth $1,449,335 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

