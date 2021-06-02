Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Hits $15.27 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $181,297.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.23 or 0.07255640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00181734 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,425,165 coins and its circulating supply is 78,425,067 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

