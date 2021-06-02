Methanex’s (MX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX stock opened at C$46.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.85. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.