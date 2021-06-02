Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.89 Million

Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce sales of $861.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.76 million and the highest is $881.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $690.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,288.80. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,024. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $747.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

