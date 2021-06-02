MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MCR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 79,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.