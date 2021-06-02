M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.30

M&G plc (LON:MNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254.30 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.25), with a volume of 5781930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.50 ($3.19).

MNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85). Also, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

About M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

