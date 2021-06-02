Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

