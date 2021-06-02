Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Critical Analysis

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

91.6% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $14.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Microchip Technology pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Broadcom has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 6.42% 29.62% 9.56% Broadcom 16.01% 38.32% 11.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microchip Technology and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.81 $349.40 million $5.86 26.51 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.00 $2.96 billion $18.45 25.38

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Microchip Technology and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 17 1 2.83 Broadcom 0 5 21 0 2.81

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus price target of $155.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $470.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Summary

Broadcom beats Microchip Technology on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.