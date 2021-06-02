Micromines Trading Down 78% Over Last 7 Days (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Micromines has traded down 78% against the dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $68,203.03 and approximately $166.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00187633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.01069089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,313.75 or 1.00071662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

