Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

